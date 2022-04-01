Billie Eilish claps back at Oscars outfit hate in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok, popular musician Billie Eilish had the perfect clap back towards a user hating on the outfit she wore to the Oscars.

Since its creation in 2016, TikTok and its creators have provided a constant flow of viral videos for users to enjoy. And, as Bruontheradio explained, more and more mainstream musicians are using the app to grow their platform.

Billie Eilish is one of them, as she’s grown her TikTok account to over 40 million followers across her wide variety of videos.

The singer has clapped back at a user hating on the outfit she wore to the Oscars on March 27 by duetting their video on TikTok.

Billie Eilish has the perfect clap back to haters

A TikToker by the name of KoltenKephart posted a video judging a variety of celebs’ outfits on March 29 and when he got to Billie’s black ruffled dress, he said: “I’m tired of her s**t.”

Two days went by, and the celebrity singer clapped back at his opinion in the most hilarious way possible.

Sitting on the toilet and showing her middle finger, she uploaded a duet video with the caption: “I haven’t had enough of my s**t. I am s**tting right now.”

Fans quickly took to the comments to leave their thoughts regarding the now-viral video which at the time of writing has received over 30 million views on TikTok.

One user said: “He’s regretting that TikTok right about now.” While dozens of others have called for the award-winning musician to roast his outfit.

The original creator responded with a series of videos, including one where he compliments her other looks.

The singer became the youngest person to win an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy for music created for a film in 2022 for her song ‘No Time To Die.’ Her song was created for the recent James Bond film of the same name.

