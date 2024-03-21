Why is the internet mad at Josh Peck? Quiet on Set controversy explained

After Drake Bell received shocking allegations during the Quiet on Set documentary, Josh Peck is catching some heat.

The Quiet on Set documentary has revealed a ton of behind-the-scenes stories from former Nickelodeon stars and their experiences with the networks’s Dan Schneider, Brian Peck, and more.

One of the Nick stars who has come forward with their personal stories was Drake and Josh actor Drake Bell.

He accused Brian of sexually assaulting him when he was a minor. And while his co-star Josh Peck wasn’t a part of the documentary, that hasn’t stopped him from being pushed into the limelight.

ID

Josh Peck & his cryptic TikTok

This all started on March 17 when Josh took to TikTok to share a video of himself lip-syncing to an argument.

“If I haven’t talked to you since 2023, take that as a f–king sign that you don’t exist to me anymore,” he mimicked in the video.

The clip quickly became one of Josh’s most viewed on the platform, with nearly ten million views. However, those viewers weren’t exactly liking what they were seeing.

Many assumed that he was referring to Drake in the video and quickly took to social media to criticize him for not supporting Drake and his vulnerable statements in the documentary.

Drake speaks out after Josh receives intense backlash

After seeing all of the backlash Josh was receiving, Drake took to TikTok on March 20 to attempt to make peace with the situation.

“[Josh] has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this. And has been really, really great. So just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on it,” he said in the clip.

Drake and Josh co-star speaks out in support of Drake

While most of their other Drake and Josh co-stars not have spoken up about the documentary, including Miranda Cosgrove, one person has taken to social media to let their voice be heard.

That person is Nancy Sullivan, the actress who played Drake and Josh’s mother on the show.

“I hope memories of the joy he had on our shows will someday greatly overshadow the pain. Sending love to Drake for a deep healing and for a rich and beautiful life ahead,” she wrote in a heartfelt post on Instagram.