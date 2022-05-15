Dr Lupo briefly banned from Twitch after hilarious comment in Ninja’s stream

YouTube star Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo was briefly banned on Twitch after sending the perfect message in Ninja’s stream.

It’s been nearly an entire year since DrLupo shocked the streaming world and ditched Twitch for an exclusive deal with YouTube.

Although he no longer streams on the Amazon-owned platform, he still lurks on Twitch from time to time in big streamer’s channels.

This time, Lupo got caught sending a bizarre message in Ninja’s channel which led to his account being suspended.

DrLupo banned from Twitch

On May 15, DrLupo revealed he was banned for seven days from Twitch.

The discipline stemmed from a message he sent in Ninja’s chat which read, “Sit on my face.”

The incredible phrase apparently violated Twitch’s “Unsolicited Sexual Advances” and he received a ban for seven days. DrLupo explained the ban, “I went into Ninja’s chat and typed ‘sit on my face.’ I will learn from my mistakes.”

Went into @Ninja‘s chat and typed “sit on my face.” 😔 I will learn from my mistakes. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/NlnY7jMRCs — DrLupo (@DrLupo) May 15, 2022

However, less than an hour later, the 35-year-old streamer’s account was unbanned.

He shared the news with another banger tweet, “I have learned from my mistakes and am already unbanned. No more face sitting for me.”

I have learned from my mistakes and am already unbanned 🙏🙏🙏 no more face sitting for me 😩 https://t.co/tWk8tyzVgx — DrLupo (@DrLupo) May 15, 2022

Although the ban was incredibly brief, it will live on in history as one of the funniest ways to get banned.