Ninja banned on TikTok Live for ‘Glizzy Overdrive’ imitation

Streaming superstar Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins was banned during a TikTok livestream for replicating the viral ‘Glizzy Overdrive’ video with his own version — and was less than impressed when he realized his stream had been shut down.

Ninja may not claim the same viewership that he had at his peak, streaming Fortnite with the likes of Drake and Travis Scott, but he’s still a huge name with mass mainstream appeal, and continues to enjoy a successful streaming career nonetheless.

These days, he has no exclusive streaming agreement with any platform, and instead opts to stream on every platform possible, allowing anybody to watch him no matter where they prefer to see their streams.

With this, though, comes a certain amount of risk — though it’s hard to imagine he would’ve foreseen being banned from any of them for this reason, as he decided to imitate the Glizzy Overdrive clips that have been going viral on TikTok and across other social media.

Ninja was booted from his TikTok live and quickly realized what had happened, laughing at it before becoming visibly dumbfounded by what had happened.

“I violated community guidelines, dude…” he said. “Let me get this straight. A guy can dress up as a hot dog and literally suck glizzies for like four hours straight, but I impersonate him one time and I’m banned in the first 30 seconds?”

TikTok live bans don’t usually last long, typically only around 24-48 hours, though it depends on the severity of the violation. Some bans could last up to 180 days, though at the time of writing, it’s unclear how long Ninja’s ban is expected to last.

Needless to say, he managed to stay live on Twitch despite his Glizzy Overdrive, with the Amazon-owned platform evidently not taking offence to his actions.