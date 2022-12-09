Dr Disrespect reveals World Cup final prediction and it’s bad news for Messi

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Dr Disrespect watched Croatia knock out Brazil in the World Cup 2022 live on stream, and now he’s revealed his prediction for the final. If it happens, it’s not looking good for Lionel Messi.

Those watching the daily action in Qatar will be aware of Messi’s heroics throughout the tournament so far.

The 35-year-old dragged Argentina out of the group with a bit of magic against Mexico. Then, he scored again against Australia and Netherlands in the knockouts – while his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo sat on the bench for Portugal.

Ronaldo has been making headlines around the globe after a blockbuster interview with Piers Morgan, criticizing Manchester United, and stating his intentions to win the biggest prize in international football in Qatar.

Dr Disrespect predicts Portugal will win World Cup 2022

And, according to one of the biggest streamers out there, Dr Disrespect, it could happen.

“Argentina up at half-time against Portugal, 2-0, and then Cristiano Ronaldo – they bring him off the bench – because they don’t start him,” Doc said, describing his ideal scenario for the final on December 18.

“They bring him off the bench for the second half, he scores three goals to win the World Cup.”

“That is the ultimate story. Feel free to try to come up with something better than that. It’s not going to happen.”

That exact same storyline was put to Piers Morgan in the Uncensored interview in November, and Cristiano admitted if it was to happen… He would retire.

Portugal has already qualified for the quarter-finals, where they face off against Morocco on December 10. They will play the winner of France vs England if they progress.

Whether or not the competition will end in this way remains to be seen, but millions of fans will tune in to see it if Dr Disrespect’s prediction is accurate.