Dr Disrespect responds to death of E3 with his legendary Twitch ban

Iconic streamer Dr Disrespect responded to the news that E3 is officially dead with a jab about his Twitch ban for streaming in the bathroom of the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

On December 12, it was revealed that E3 will not be returning despite years of trying to revive the popular gaming showcase.

While many mourned the demise of E3 and celebrated their time attending it, some couldn’t help but poke fun at some of the cringiest moments to take place, and that includes streamers.

Back in 2019, a year before he was mysteriously permanently banned from Twitch, Dr Disrespect was suspended for an infamous public washroom incident – something the Doc slyly referenced on social media.

Dr Disrespect mocks E3 with bathroom ban reference

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Dr Disrespect couldn’t help but chime in on the news that E3 wouldn’t be returning by uploading an image.

The picture shows the E3 logo barely visible above a bathroom stall, referencing the time Doc was doing an IRL Twitch stream and walked into a bathroom at the event.

After filming multiple men using the urinals and even going into a stall himself, Doc ended up being banned on Twitch and was kicked out of the event with his E3 badge revoked.

The moment has become one of the most iconic of Doc’s career, for all the wrong reasons with countless memes being made about the viral bathroom incident.

Of course, the reason for Doc’s other, more permanent Twitch ban, remains a mystery to this day despite Dr Disrespect even suing Twitch after learning why he was banned, but never revealing why.

