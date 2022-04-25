Doctors warn against TikTok’s viral ‘Plan B’ pregnancy test hack

Doctors are warning TikTok users not to attempt the ‘Plan B’ hack that’s going viral on the app, with some users claiming that there is a Plan B pill hidden inside pregnancy tests.

TikTok is home to a whole host of so-called ‘life hacks’ — some that have been around on the internet for years, and others that have been popularized thanks to the short-form video platform in recent years.

These tips and tricks can include anything from draining your pasta a certain way to wearing your jeans in the shower, and videos demonstrating the hacks often go on to get millions of views and likes, with viewers eager to try it out for themselves.

However, doctors are warning against one ‘tip’ that has been going viral on TikTok, particularly throughout 2022, where some users are claiming that there is a Plan B pill (also known as the Morning After Pill) inside pregnancy tests.

In countless videos uploaded to TikTok, users can be seen prying open plastic pregnancy tests, and finding a small, circular, pill-looking item, which some are falsely claiming to be a Plan B pill.

The trend has been concerning viewers across the platform, and in April, Dr. Karan Raj, who is a popular doctor on TikTok, warned people against attempting it.

“No, do not eat the tablets you find in a pregnancy test,” he said in a stitch with one of the most viral videos. “They are not a Plan B or an emergency contraceptive pill, they are a desiccant tablet used to absorb and hold moisture to extend the shelf life of a pregnancy test, similar to the little silica packets you find in shoes and bags.”

“They are toxic for human consumption, [and] will not prevent a pregnancy. Do not eat them, if you do, go see a doctor,” he went on to say.

There have been several viral TikTok ‘hacks’ lately which have prompted experts to warn people against trying them, including taping over your mouth at night and drinking aloe vera juice.