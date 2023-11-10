Doctor goes viral on TikTok after listing things she’d “never do”

A woman has gone viral after posting a TikTok listing all the things she would “never do” based on her knowledge and experience as a doctor.

Life is full of risks and deciding which are worth taking tends to vary between people.

Garnering over 1.4 million views and counting, many were split over whether or not to take the doctor’s advice.

Nicole Van Groningen, who goes by ‘dr.nicole.vangroningen’ on TikTok, took to the platform to share all the “Things you’ll never catch me doing as a doctor.” Diving straight in, she said, “Waking up early to exercise. Do not let any influencers out here convince you that it’s best to cut your sleep duration short so that you can go to the gym and work out and build a better body.”

Next on the list was riding a motorcycle. Nicole said, “There’s so many safety features of cars today, the least of which is literally walls and windows and doors. Why would you give all that up?”

Alongside motorcycles, Nicole advised her viewers to make sure they’re also wearing helmets when riding any type of bike; “There are some specific screams from family members that I will never forget.”

Proper sun protection also made Nicole’s list, though she admitted it was somewhat for vanity as well as health. Nicole also said she felt both natural and modern medicine could be helpful, but that “being dogmatic about one way can be harmful!”

Viewers were torn in the comments of Nicole’s TikTok, with debates breaking out over specific things that made the list. However, many also applauded the doctor for her approach and lack of judgment.

Nicole said, “I’d never blame people for their health status. I think people who do are trying to cling to a sense of control… the reality is, s**t happens and even the ‘healthiest’ people get sick.”

