What is TikTok’s viral shower jeans hack?

TikTok is loving a viral hack posted by user Bug318, which has people showering while wearing their jeans as a way of resizing them. Here’s everything you need to know.

Everyone loves a good life hack, especially when they actually work, and TikTok has become the perfect place for people to share their little tips and tricks to help out with fashion, cooking, makeup, and much more.

In March, user Lily Schoknecht a.k.a. Bug318 uploaded a video in which she revealed that she bought a pair of second-hand jeans a day before in a size 10, but she usually wears a size 12, meaning they were a little tight.

How to do TikTok’s shower jeans trick

This handy method came by recommendation from her nana – who had an unusual way of resizing any pair of jeans.

“I was talking to my nana about them, and she was like ‘have you showered in them yet?'” she said. “And I was like, ‘what? No, I haven’t showered in my jeans, what are you talking about?’ And she was like, ‘just trust me, shower in them, wear them around the house, you know, stretch them out a little bit, and then let them air dry and don’t put them in the dryer again.'”

Because she loved the jeans so much she decided to give the bizarre-sounding trick a go, and was surprised to find that it actually worked.

She explained that she put them on the morning after leaving them to air dry and they fit, with plenty of space in the waistband.

She even went on in another video to try on a pair of size 10 jeans that she hadn’t used the shower trick on, and showed how much difference the hack can make.

#sustainability ♬ original sound – Bug318_ @bug318_ Reply to @bug318_ a little follow up, here is me trying on size 10 jeans to give a reference for how much they did actually change, let me know if you try it out !! #sustainablefashion

Viewers loved this clever sustainability trick, with one comment with over 30,000 likes reading “NANA … she knows what’s up,” and another saying, “I tried this last night. IT WORKED!”

Lilly’s original video has garnered over 4.5 million views and 800,000 likes since it was posted.

