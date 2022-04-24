Two people die after trying TikTok fractal wood burning trend

Two people have died in Wisconsin after attempting the fractal wood burning art technique that has gone viral on TikTok. Police say they believe their deaths to be as a result of electrocution.

On April 21, the Marathon County Sheriff’s office released a statement regarding an investigation they did into a “structure fire and unexplained deaths” after an incident that occurred on April 6.

The statement explained that they believe that the two victims, aged 44 and 52, were deceased prior to the house fire. “Foul play has been ruled out and the deaths were found to be accidental in nature and are believed to be caused by electrocution from fractal wood burning.”

Advertisement

Fractal wood burning is an art technique in which you can create tree-like patterns into wood that has been soaked in a chemical solution, using high voltage electricity.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

The art technique has become hugely popular on platforms like TikTok, where videos demonstrating the technique have garnered millions of views and likes.

Police explained that through their investigation they believe that the fractal wood-burning equipment caused the electrocutions, which subsequently caused the fire that started in the garage and then spread to the house.

Read More: TikToker goes viral after catching man throwing cat litter into her yard

They also warned people against the possible dangers of attempting the viral art technique, saying in the statement: “The Marathon County Sherriff’s Office wishes to alert citizens of the dangers of fractal wood burning, an art form that has gained popularity on social media sites such as TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.”

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

“The fractal burning process typically uses a high-voltage transformer, often repurposed from a microwave oven, to flow current across wood items that have been soaked with a chemical solution. This process is highly dangerous and should only be done by trained professionals,” they said.

This isn’t the only dangerous trend to go viral on TikTok. Experts have warned against everything from the Sleepy Chicken trend to the fire mirror challenge, and it looks like there’s only set to be more in the future.