Doctor Mike set to fight Chris Avila on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva undercard

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva will be going down on October 29 and we now know that YouTube sensation Doctor Mike will be taking on Chris Avila in the opening match of the pay-per-view.

Jake Paul and Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva’s highly-anticipated bout has added another attention grabbing match to the card in the form of Doctor Mike vs Chris Avila.

The social media superstar made his boxing debut at the Creator Clash event earlier in 2022 where he impressed the masses in a unanimous decision win against iDubbz, but now he’s ready to face a true professional fighter in a much different environment.

Doctor Mike and Chris Avila to meet on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard

The Doc, real name Mikhail Varshavski, comes into this match at a massive experience disadvantage. While Avila is only 1-1 as a boxer, with his sole win coming in a Majority Decision victory in 2021, he does have nearly twenty MMA bouts to his name as a professional fighter.

As Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions said in their announcement, this matchup puts Varshavski in a very rare class of influencer boxers.

“Other than Jake Paul, Dr. Mike is the first “YouTube creator” to get in the ring with a professional fighter in a sanctioned pro fight,” the tweet read.

As for Avila, this represents a chance to score another win and solidify his spot as a boxer and not just an MMA pro.

The final fight on the undercard is between 18-year-old Ashton Sylve and Braulio Rodriguez in what is sure to be an explosive bout. The two fighters have a total of 24 KO’s in their collective careers, and seeing as this is Sylve’s first chance to represent Paul’s promotion company, it’s likely to be one to remember.