TikToker goes viral with spell-binding Harry Potter cosplay

A Harry Potter TikTok has gone viral due to its incredible transitions and perfect references to the films.

Since the film series began in 2001, Harry Potter has become one of the most popular and recognized franchises of all time. J.K Rowling’s wizarding world has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world and their passion for the series continues to grow.

The last film in the Harry Potter franchise released back in 2011 and concluded the narrative for each of the characters. Despite this, it hasn’t stopped Harry Potter fans from making a range of incredible videos on TikTok that mimic and reference the series. There’s still a hunger for anything Harry Potter related as shown in the 34 billion views on the #harrypotter section of the TikTok app.

Well, a mind-blowing Harry Potter TikTok has gone viral recently with its incredible transitions and amazing references to the films.

Incredible Harry Potter TikTok goes viral

A Harry Potter TikTok by fioricarmen has gone viral on account of its mind-blowing transitions and visuals. At the time of writing, the video has over 900k likes and 19k comments.

The video begins with a reference to Platform 9 3/4 and sees Fiori show off some incredible transitions using a bathroom mirror. Her use of sound and music from the films is amazing and fits perfectly with each of the references.

We’re then shown the ‘Memory extraction spell’ and of course, a flying broomstick. This followed by a transition to a Harry Potter-style newspaper and a demonstration of Fiori using the ‘Lumos’ spell.

Finally, Fiori is seen in a Harry Potter-style cosplay casting a spell which takes us right back to the start of the video, creating a perfect loop.

Overall, this is an incredibly impressive TikTok that must have taken a tremendous amount of effort to complete. From the special effects to the seamless transitions, it’s easy to see why the video has gone viral.

Fingers crossed fioricarmen continues to make more TikTok videos that give Harry Potter fans the wizarding fix they’re all craving — especially if they continue to look as though they’re straight out of the films.