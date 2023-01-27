Dixie D’Amelio hits back at fans over “hate” towards Charli’s new hair color

After Charli D’Amelio revealed on Instagram that she dyed her hair, fans weren’t happy about it. Then, Dixie D’Amelio took to Twitter to defend her younger sister’s decision.

Despite losing her spot as the most followed creator on TikTok, Charli D’Amelio has continued living life in the fast lane alongside her boyfriend, Landon Barker.

Charli revealed her new pink and black hairstyle that matches with boyfriend, Landon Barker, in an Instagram story on January 26, leading to hundreds of fans calling her to dye it back to the way it was.

This led to Dixie hitting back at fans, defending her sister against the “hate” she’s receiving regarding her recent change in hairstyle.

Dixie D’Amelio hits back at fans hating on Charli’s hairstyle

Shortly after Charli posted to her Instagram stories, Dixie went to Twitter to call out fans of the famous sisters.

“No wonder she doesn’t want to f*cking post, y’all criticize every move she makes. In our/our teams DMs crying about how her feed looks and what her profile picture is. Like, She does what she wants! Y’all “fans” act like you hate her,” she said.

“I’m not saying you have to like everything she does but it’s just constant nagging and negativity.”

In a now-deleted tweet, she replied to a fan claiming that TikTokers have gotten “so entitled and out of touch.”

“Out of touch for not wanting to see my sister get criticized over every move she makes?” she asked. “I get she’s a “public figure” so hate is okay (for some idiotic reason) but as an older sister I just want to protect her, and it’s frustrating to see sh*t like that every day.”

Charli hasn’t responded to the “hate” comments at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update this article if she does.

