Charli D’Amelio fans stunned by star’s resemblance to boyfriend Landon Barker

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and boyfriend Landon Barker are making fans do a double take after one of their recent videos had viewers convinced they’re each other’s doppelgangers.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s second most-followed creator, boasting over 149 million followers on the viral video app.

She started dating boyfriend Landon Barker in Summer 2022 — and although their relationship might have initially stirred up some drama with Charli’s ex-man, Chase Hudson, they’re still going strong half a year later.

The couple’s romance has also come under scrutiny from fans, with some viewers convinced that they had actually broken up after not posting any photos or videos together on social media for some time.

However, these lovebirds are all over Charli’s TikTok profile right now… and it’s causing some fans to do a double take.

Charli D’Amelio & Landon Barker spark “siblings or dating” comparisons

On January 17, Charli uploaded a clip with Landon where they sat side by side. Viewers flooded the comments section with remarks about how similar they look, with some even referencing the viral online trend, “Siblings or dating?”

“On today’s episode of siblings or dating,” one user joked.

“I don’t know, does Charli look like Landon, or does Landon look like Charli?” another asked.

“I swear, y’all look related,” yet another said.

However, other fans aren’t in agreement, with some claiming that the couple look absolutely nothing alike in spite of the comparisons.

“I don’t get it,” a viewer argued. “Just because they have the same hair color apparently they look like siblings. Why can’t people let them be happy?”

Still others can’t help but feel like Landon looks a little bit like Charli’s ex-boyfriend, Chase.

That’s not all; Charli posted a video with Landon and her big sis, Dixie, and commenters couldn’t help but compare all three stars and joke that they must be related.

Although Charli hasn’t responded to the comments, she did clap back at fans back in December after they became convinced she was cheating on Landon with another guy.