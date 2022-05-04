Disguised Toast splits fans by admitting he’s scared about “opening up”

Fans were left divided on Twitter after streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang opened up about his fear of being left “vulnerable” by opening up to others. As a result, he claims he feels he has to be “mean to people” because he’s scared of being rejected.

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast has enjoyed a great deal of success on the Amazon-owned platform in recent years. With 2.6 million followers on the platform, as of writing, Toast’s livestreams can pull in hundreds of thousands of viewers at a time.

Not to mention his wholesome friendship with his fellow ‘Amigops‘ Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, and Corpse Husband has warmed the hearts of streaming fans across the world.

However, in an emotional Twitter post, Toast claimed that even he still struggles to open up to people he cares about. One of the reasons is, that he is afraid of being rejected.

Disguised Toast admits he’s scared to “open up”

In a tweet posted on May 4, Disguised Toast split fans after he shared that his fear of rejection affects how he behaves towards the ones he loves.

“Sometimes I feel like I have to be mean to people that I care about,” the 30-year-old said. “Because if I’m nice and try to be close with them that means opening up myself to be vulnerable.”

Stating that he finds the idea of opening up “terrifying,” Toast shared that he was scared of opening up in case that part of him is ‘rejected’. As a result, he acts “distant […] so that it’ll never happen.”

Fans split by Disguised Toast tweet

Toast’s tweet sparked a wave of debate among his fans as shared their own experiences. For example, some argued that Toast should be able to be his “true self” around others rather than worry about having to be “nicer.”

If they really care about you they will not mind if you are meaner or nicer. People have a range of emotions depending on their current state. You should be able to be your true self and whoever stays around you will stay because of the true self that they enjoy to be around. — Strawbree_Red (@StrawbreeRed) May 4, 2022

However, Toast’s fans were quick to show him love regardless, promising him that they ‘appreciate’ all the hard work he does for them.

Although it’s not entirely clear what prompted the tweet from Toast, it has nonetheless been a huge week for the streamer, due to the drama surrounding his Rust Twitch Rivals Tournament. Not to mention, the announcement that his friend Sykkuno was leaving Twitch for YouTube shook the streaming community.