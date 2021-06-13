DDG confirms he is quitting YouTube after Battle of the Platforms victory - Dexerto

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., better known as DDG, confirmed he is quitting YouTube “for good” after beating TikToker Nate Wyatt in the YouTube Vs. TikTok Battle of the Platforms event.

DDG had humble beginnings as YouTuber in 2015 when he was still enrolled at Central Michigan University.

But after dropping out to keep the momentum going, he’s seen his rapping career blossom to the point where it’s all he wants to focus on.

He’s flirted with the idea of quitting YouTube before. The first instance happened back in August 2020 when he posted his “last” YouTube video. But despite that, he’s released nine videos since then, including some uploaded in April 2021.

Advertisement

However, after beating Tiktoker Nate Wyatt by unanimous decision in a long and drawn-out fight at the YouTube Vs. TikTok Battle of the Platforms event, he confirmed he would finally be quitting the platform “for good.”

“I’m quitting YouTube for good. This is my last little finale, this fight,” he said.

But that’s not all. He confirmed that he would be quitting the fight game, too — although there’s one condition that could bring him back. “One and done. The only way I step in the ring again is if it’s against a rapper.”

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: DDG says he went to the strip club before his fight against Nate Wyatt and barely trained. DDG won. pic.twitter.com/VVmvpOO7Mr — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

What better way to go out than to represent YouTube and defeat an opponent from a rival platform like TikTok?

Related News

Advertisement

If DDG does actually end up quitting YouTube, his content will be sorely missed by the community.

However, his songs and music videos will still be available on a separate channel, so he’ll still be on there in a sense.