Doja Cat fans are worried after singer’s strange social media posts
Doja Cat has been acting strange on social media, at least according to fans who’ve taken to Twitter/X and TikTok to express their concerns.
Doja Cat is one of today’s most sought-after hip-hop stars. With the heat of her brand new album, Scarlet, she continues to excel at her craft and prove her superstardom.
Across social media, Doja Cat has always exuded glam perfection and a charming, warm personality. She’s always been a bit goofy, too—if her song “MOOO!” was any indication. And fans have loved every minute of it.
In 2023, the star has kept herself in hot water on social media, however, even going as far as wearing a shirt of an alleged Neo-Nazi online. And her posts have just gotten even stranger.
Strange posts elicit major concerns over her well-being
Many fans are worried for the star, who they believe has taken a turn for the worse. In a series of stories, now deleted, Doja Cat is seen making grunting noises and wagging her tongue at the camera.
TikTok user Noah Carter uploaded a response and shared clips of the videos.
In a brand new video uploaded online, which has also now been deleted, Doja Cat can be seen acting like a baby. “Is that a baby?” someone offscreen asks, as the star lets out a raspy cry.
Fans were quick to express their concerns, with many worried she has been having a mental breakdown.
nurse, she's out again.— Carla ♡ (@oceanblvdvinyl) November 6, 2023
My reaction to Doja Cat in 2023: pic.twitter.com/wgDZGBinki— Rome (@RomezWrld) November 6, 2023
Doja cat is just too weird. It was cute at the start but now it’s just cringe.— Syke (@Syke_Derek) November 6, 2023
Are we going to continue to pretend like she’s not having a psychotic break or?— 𝓛𝓾𝓷𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓺𝓾𝓮 🌹 (@bitchyvirgo_) November 6, 2023
But, as another fan pointed out, she’s “trolling for sure.”
Either way, Doja Cat has yet to respond directly to or clarify any of these posts.