Doja Cat fans are worried after singer’s strange social media posts

Doja Cat has been acting strange on social media, at least according to fans who’ve taken to Twitter/X and TikTok to express their concerns.

Doja Cat is one of today’s most sought-after hip-hop stars. With the heat of her brand new album, Scarlet, she continues to excel at her craft and prove her superstardom.

Across social media, Doja Cat has always exuded glam perfection and a charming, warm personality. She’s always been a bit goofy, too—if her song “MOOO!” was any indication. And fans have loved every minute of it.

Article continues after ad

In 2023, the star has kept herself in hot water on social media, however, even going as far as wearing a shirt of an alleged Neo-Nazi online. And her posts have just gotten even stranger.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: Doja Cat Hip-hop star Doja Cat staring into a mirror.

Strange posts elicit major concerns over her well-being

Many fans are worried for the star, who they believe has taken a turn for the worse. In a series of stories, now deleted, Doja Cat is seen making grunting noises and wagging her tongue at the camera.

TikTok user Noah Carter uploaded a response and shared clips of the videos.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In a brand new video uploaded online, which has also now been deleted, Doja Cat can be seen acting like a baby. “Is that a baby?” someone offscreen asks, as the star lets out a raspy cry.

Fans were quick to express their concerns, with many worried she has been having a mental breakdown.

Article continues after ad

But, as another fan pointed out, she’s “trolling for sure.”

Either way, Doja Cat has yet to respond directly to or clarify any of these posts.