Woman stunned after stranger randomly offers to buy her dog for $200k

A woman on TikTok claimed a random stranger approached her and offered $200k for her dog, leaving both her and her viewers totally stunned.

From Taylor Swift cat trends to the square tape challenge, TikTok is a breeding ground for all types of content. You just never know what you’re going to get.

Oftentimes, users take to the platform to share mundane moments of their life – or on this particular occasion, a wild encounter that you’d never expect in a million years.

Article continues after ad

One woman named Alexis Elliott on TikTok posted a video in which she described how a random stranger offered her six figures to buy her dog. Her response was swift, as she declared there was no way she’d sell her beloved pet.

Article continues after ad

TikTok: itsalexiselliott Woman claims stranger offered $200k for her dog

TikToker shocked when stranger offered $200k for her dog

“I told my husband, ‘Absolutely f***ing not,'” the woman said, “because I birthed her.”

“Would you sell your dogs for $200k? Like, that is my baby,” she continued. “I birthed her. That is my child. There’s no money. I would not sell her. But it just got my thinking: I wonder if people would have taken that $200k.”

Article continues after ad

It wasn’t a joke, she reminded viewers. “This was legit.” The video has over 900k views, as of this writing.

Many users were divided on the issue, with some claiming they’d immediately sell their dogs.

“It’s a crime to not accept 200k,” wrote one user.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Another agreed, “In this economy? Yes.”

A third chimed in, “Honestly yes lol 200k would change my life. Ss long as they seemed like good people.”

“I mean if it was a puppy that didn’t have any attachment to me yet, then 100% yes, but my dog I’ve had for years. Sbsolutely not,” wrote an additional user.

Article continues after ad

Many stitches to the original video showed other TikTokers claiming they’d sell their dog in an instant. Most clips showed dogs sitting next to packed bags.

Countless other users proclaimed they could never part with their furry friends. “ABSOLUTELY NOT. The people saying yes should not have a dog to be honest. That boy is my life,” wrote a user named Lexi.

Article continues after ad

“Why are ppl saying yes? We are the light of our dogs’ lives. No amount is enough to sell my baby,” wrote another user.

Article continues after ad

Regardless of where users fell on the issue, Alexis Elliott certainly has viewers’ attention. In a follow-up post, she shared other “stories of dumb s*** people do in LA,” including one in which a patron at a restaurant asked for $2k for her to cut the line.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.