Amazon parcel ends up on buyer’s roof and the delivery driver can’t believe it

An Amazon customer was left stunned after discovering where their package had been delivered, with security footage showing how the bizarre placement came to be.

Vince, who goes by ‘viince__‘ on TikTok, took to the social media platform to share his unusual discovery after being notified a package from Amazon had been dropped off.

When he went outside, however, the parcel was nowhere to be seen… that is until Vince went to head back in and caught sight of something on his roof.

Checking the footage from his security cameras, Vince shared with viewers how his package hilariously ended up stuck on top of his roof tiles.

Article continues after ad

“Check this sh** out, Amazon said it delivered. Check the mailbox, check out outside… look where this motherf***er threw it,” Vince said, zooming in on the package, which could just be seen all the way back on the roof of his house.

Article continues after ad

The TikTok then cut to camera footage showing the delivery driver throwing the package over the high chainmail fence ringing Vince’s yard and severely overestimating his throwing arm.

As it landed on the roof, the driver could be heard letting out a longwinded, “Oh f***”, as he stood frozen for another few moments looking at his handiwork. In a follow-up video, it was revealed the driver had left a voice message informing Vince of the mishap.

Article continues after ad

“Hello, I’m here with Amazon. I threw a package in and it went up on top of the roof,” the driver explained. “On top of the roof of the porch is where the bag is.”

The driver then repeated the location of the package in Spanish, just in case that had been Vince’s primary language.

Viewers hailed the driver as the “sweetest delivery guy ever” and a “gem” for caring “so much” and going to extra lengths to ensure Vince found the package; “Oh man, what a good dude lol guy was so nervous about it.”