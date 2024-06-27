TikTok pays off Uber Eats driver’s wedding thanks to heartfelt note in Chipotle order

An Uber Eats delivery driver went viral for the heartfelt note he left with a Chipotle customer’s order, helping him pay off his wedding in full.

TikToker Paul Slobodzian has been delivering food for Uber Eats for a year and three months to save money for his September wedding with his fiancée, Aly Perkins.

During one of his deliveries, he left a handwritten note inside the customer’s Chipotle takeout bag.

“Thank you for your order! I’m delivering on the side to give my fiancée the wedding she deserves. Any additional tip through the app or Venmo is greatly appreciated,” the note read.

Erica Hernandez, who initially placed the delivery order, then took to TikTok in hopes of helping Paul make enough money for Aly’s dream wedding.

TikTok: erica_cristal Erica Hernandez hoped that Paul’s note would reach the right people.

“I don’t have a lot of followers, but hopefully this reaches the right people,” Erica wrote in her TikTok video, which quickly went viral on the app.

Soon enough, Paul’s Venmo was flooded with money sent from those who found his story heartwarming.

Not only did plenty of strangers donate to their wedding fund, but Chipotle gave the couple $500, as well.

After they counted their Venmo donations, he and Aly, who also drove for Uber Eats with him seven days a week, were then able to make enough money to stop delivering and focus on their wedding.

Since their wedding is now fully paid for, Paul said that he and Aly will definitely be spending more quality time together before their nuptials on September 21.

What’s more, the couple even invited Erica to their wedding and had $1,000 set aside for her to keep, as they’d made more than enough to cover the event.

While the chances that a driver leaves a note with a delivery order are few and far between, a UPS driver also went viral in 2023 for the note they left with a customer’s package.

After they fell down the stairs, they urged the customer to look at their Ring camera for a “good laugh.”