Chipotle hack to get burrito for under $4 has the internet divided

In a new video that is making its rounds on Instagram, a man shared a hack for getting a $4 burrito from Chipotle, and viewers aren’t quite sure what to make of it.

The video was posted by content creator Blake Carmona, who regularly shares recipes and hacks on his Instagram account. He titled the video in question: “How to Get Chipotle Under $4!” For reference, a regular burrito from Chipotle costs $14.75.

In the video, he entered a Chipotle store and ordered a hard shell taco, and told viewers to grab “whatever toppings they want.”

“This has to go mega viral,” Blake said. He then instructed viewers to pick up half and half of rice and beans “because they give you more.”

Finally, he ordered a tortilla on the side. The video then cuts to Blake sitting at the table, ready to construct his burrito. He packs all of the taco ingredients inside the tortilla and then crumbles up the hard shell on top of them.

Blake then said to order the sauces on the side because “they give you a ton.” He then puts his rolling skills to the test, and packs up the burrito in expert fashion.

After the video was posted on the platform, people weren’t sure how to feel about Blake’s hack. Many were grateful, writing: “You held me down today, bless your heart.”

“Yessss let’s go,” another wrote, clearly excited to try it out themselves.

Some weren’t so convinced though, and thought the burrito looked less than impressive: “That’s not a burrito, that’s a light snack.”

“That’s what I eat while my main food is heating up,” another joked.

This isn’t the first time food influencers have shared hacks for getting bigger portions at Chipotle. In April, a woman shared her unusual way of getting a bigger bowl at Chipotle, and even the fast food chain themselves responded.