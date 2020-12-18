 David Dobrik “really scared” after insane number of puzzle entries - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

David Dobrik “really scared” after insane number of puzzle entries

Published: 18/Dec/2020 12:34

by Georgina Smith
David Dobrik alongside image of his $100k puzzle
Instagram: 100kpuzzle / daviddobrik

Share

David Dobrik

Social media star David Dobrik has revealed the concerns he has over his ‘Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle’ after explaining that the QR code puzzle in which players could potentially win $100k had been purchased over 48,000 times.

Fans of David Dobrik were thrilled on December 10 when he announced his new product, a puzzle in which players work to complete QR codes, which can then be scanned to reveal a monetary prize.

While prizes can range up to $100,000, naturally most of the winnings will be on the lower end of the spectrum, with the very bottom prize a measly $0.25.

But with the puzzle itself set at $30, people will no doubt be praying that they manage to secure a higher prize so they make some money and enjoy making a puzzle at the same time.

David Dobrik One Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle
Instagram: @100kpuzzle
Dobrik’s new venture has got fans excited to see what they could win.

However, Dobrik has already been called out by some critics for promoting “gambling” to his young audience, calling the product “disgusting.”

How many puzzles has David Dobrik sold?

It seems that the star hadn’t been expecting quite so many people to participate in the competition, and has now revealed the concerns he has over the insane number of people who have bought the puzzle in his VIEWS podcast with Jason Nash.

“I had no f***ing idea. It’s the best selling thing I’ve ever sold in my entire life. And I had no idea it was gonna sell so good, and I’m really f***ing scared.”

He described that he quickly realized people had got the wrong end of the stick with the possibility of a huge cash prize. “I even made a story and I was like ‘guys, buy the puzzle. But there’s a good chance that you’re not gonna f***ing win $100,000.”

Topic starts at 23:27

Revealing the crazy amount of interest in the puzzle, Dobrik went on to say that “I think a little over, now it’s over 48,000 people have bought this f***ing thing? And it’s like, that means a little over 47,000 people are not gonna win the £100k, and that’s gonna be a lot of disappointed people.”

He described messages he received from people where they told him they had purchased ten puzzles thinking it would increase their chances of winning big, much to the star’s horror. “The way it should be viewed is it’s a puzzle first, and then there’s a sweet little gimmicky thing on top.”

The YouTuber revealed that there’s over $250,000 worth of prizes, which may well be tempting for some who want to see if they can win big, or perhaps just for those who want to solve a tough-looking puzzle.

Entertainment

Perez Hilton explains why he’s banned from Facebook

Published: 18/Dec/2020 11:59

by Alice Hearing
Perez Hilton banned from Facebook
YouTube: Perez Hilton

Share

Perez Hilton has announced in a live stream on YouTube that he has been banned on Facebook, and that he will subsequently take a break from social media.

The tabloid journalist has been covering the escapades of celebrities on his self-titled blog site since 2004. While his site is still live – and, according to the ‘About’ section of the blog, amassing over 300 million views a month – Hilton has moved his reporting to social media platforms in recent years.

However, his intense criticism has come back to bite him and he was permanently banned from TikTok where he had gained 1.6 million followers.

In a nine-part video series posted to his second TikTok account, Hilton called upon internet royalty Charli D’Amelio for help in getting his account reinstated.

Perez was banned from TikTok
Twitter: Perez Hilton
Perez was recently banned from TikTok permanently

Hilton alleged that a TikTok representative informed him that he had violated “multiple community guidelines” through posting nudity and bullying other members of the app. He’d had public spats with some well-known names on TikTok including Claudia Conway and Charli D’Amelio herself.

Now, according to another long video uploaded to YouTube on December 17, he claims Facebook has also banned him from commenting and posting after he posted a link to an article from his website about a popular adult entertainment website.

Like he did with TikTok, Hilton claimed the ban was unwarranted, saying, “You cannot talk about mature things on social media anymore, the censorship is out of control.”

He also added that “Facebook didn’t even give me the opportunity to appeal their decision. They didn’t give me a way to reach out to them and say you made this decision in error.”

“You should be allowed to call out people for bad behavior,” he said, “and that is not bullying.”

While the ban is just 24 hours, he has said this means he’ll be starting a “social media detox” for a few days because “The universe keeps telling me to take it.” Hilton’s Twitter and YouTube accounts remain untouched by potential bans.