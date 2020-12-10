Logo
How to compete in David Dobrik’s mysterious ‘$100,000 Puzzle’

Published: 10/Dec/2020 20:35

by Virginia Glaze
David Dobrik

YouTube star David Dobrik is holding yet another massive challenge for his fans — and this time, it’s in the form of a mysterious “puzzle,” with the grand prize being a whopping $100,000.

David Dobrik is one of the internet’s most popular influencers. Best known for his hilarious and chaotic YouTube vlogs, he’s also hailed for his incredible generosity, having given away thousands of dollars to his fans on multiple occasions.

While his last high-stakes event was a Tesla giveaway that encouraged contestants to vote in the US Election, this time, he’s making his viewers work for their prize.

On December 10, Dobrik launched a website that gives directions to fans hoping to cash in on a profitable reward. Dubbed ‘The Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle,’ competitors must first pay out to compete — but the payoff could well be worth their investment.

How to compete in ‘The Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle’

The steps for competing in Dobrik’s puzzle are as follows:

  1. First, go to the website for Dobrik’s ‘Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle.’
  2. Purchase the jigsaw puzzle as directed on the website. The puzzle itself is $30.00 — but whether or not you choose to buy is up to you.
  3. Wait for the puzzle to ship to your home. Dexerto has found that the puzzle doesn’t ship until the week of January 25, giving buyers a little over a month to wait for their long-anticipated “lottery ticket.”
  4. Once it has come in the mail, solve the puzzle you have purchased, which you’ll find has become a QR code.
  5. Scan the completed puzzle with your phone’s camera or a QR scanner app. The QR code will send you to a screen letting you know how much money you’ve won.

Prizes in the puzzle can range anywhere from a mere 25 cents to the grand prize of $100,000. Much like the ‘David’s Disposable’ app, it seems that the true joy of this particular venture is the time it takes to both receive and solve the puzzle before you learn how much your endeavors will actually pay off — literally.

Coincidentally, Dobrik’s latest contest gives his fans something to look forward to and complete during yet another round of lockdowns throughout the United States, bringing friends and family together for the potential of winning big without heading to the casinos.

Fans pretend not to recognize Noah & Dixie in viral Omegle trend

Published: 10/Dec/2020 19:24 Updated: 10/Dec/2020 19:25

by Virginia Glaze
Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck

Despite being two of TikTok’s biggest superstars, influencers Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio are being spurned by fans on Omeagle — and it’s turned into a massively viral trend.

Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio have become one of TikTok’s most prominent couples, officially revealing their relationship status in October after ample speculation from fans that they had been dating in secret.

With Dixie rising to prominence in the music industry and Noah Beck achieving internet fame via the Sway House, these creators boast an impressive 68 million TikTok followers between the two of them; but some viewers are pretending not to know who they are.

It seems that Dixie and Noah have been perusing Omegle for potential content or to interact with their fans, as the service randomly pairs up users with each other for the purpose of “talking to strangers online.”

 

However, it doesn’t look like the TikTokers weren’t with the screaming fans they likely anticipated; instead, a few viewers have been pretending not to know the influencers, leading to some seriously awkward moments that have gone viral on social media.

It doesn’t look like the TikTokers waited around for an explanation, either. Instead, they quickly shut down the conversation and left in many of the clips, leading to shock from the internet pranksters.

“Humble Noah Beck and Dixie, guys, if you find them!” one of the jokesters said after the two left the video chat.

 

The mastermind behind the “humble them” video later uploaded an explanation for the prank to TikTok, where she gave context behind the call and claimed that it was just a joke with no ill intentions toward the influencers.

“All of this was a joke, and we just wanted it to be funny,” she explained. “And act like we didn’t know them. But no hate towards them. Whatever. …it was just a trend to act like we didn’t know them. So we did!”

@amortegaaReply to @phucomal answering questions you guys asked♬ original sound – Angelique

Thus far, a few videos of the trend have taken the TikTok world by storm, with many commenters seeming equally shocked that Dixie and Noah simply left after not being recognized.

What’s your take on this unexpected trend? Do you think it’s right for viewers to try and “humble” internet stars, or do you think these pranksters are taking things too far? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending!