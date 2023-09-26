Dave Portnoy doesn’t think Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce look “normal” together

Dave Portnoy has commented on the recent dating rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, saying he doesn’t think that the supposed couple looks “normal” together.

Over the last few weeks, rumors of Taylor Swift dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have skyrocketed, boosting them both in headlines since then.

On September 23, social media erupted after Swift was spotted watching Travis play alongside his mom at the Chiefs vs Bears game.

During an interview with Andrew Schulz on the Fragrant podcast, Dave Portnoy said the two don’t look “normal,” but he is fascinated by them, regardless.

Dave Portnoy fascinated by Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce dating rumors

As he’s the owner of Barstool Sports, it makes sense for Schulz to ask Portnoy what he thinks about the new potential couple.

“Yeah, it’s crazy. They don’t look normal… I don’t know what the hell’s going on. She’s generally a very private person (while they’re dating),” he said.

He went on to talk about the car that they left the game in, calling the whole situation “crazy.” He added: “I’m fascinated by it and the internet is blowing up about it.”

(Topic starts at 6:00 in the video)

It’s clear that Dave Portnoy didn’t mean any harm with his comment, as he enjoys how much it’s blowing up across social media and news sites.

Taylor’s previous boyfriend’s include Tom Hiddleston, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer — showing that her usual taste in men usually leans toward actors and musicians.

The two haven’t made the relationship official as of writing, but keep it locked to Dexerto for more news as the two continue hanging out with each other.