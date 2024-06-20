Dave Portnoy reveals skin cancer surgery that left him with massive neck scar

Barstool Sports’ owner Dave Portnoy revealed on the BFFs podcast that he had skin cancer removed, leaving him with 12 stitches in the side of his neck.

Alongside running Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy releases a weekly podcast alongside influencers Brianna Chickenfry, Josh Richards, and others. The show’s YouTube channel has amassed almost 600k subscribers, with thousands more across other social media platforms.

The influencer hosts often talk about things going on in their personal lives, and, in an episode on June 19, Portnoy revealed a shocking health diagnosis.

Towards the end of the show, Chickenfry asked Dave about the cut on the side of his neck, which prompted him to reveal that he had skin cancer removed.

“Yeah, you’re the first person to ask. Cancer. I beat it though,” he said before confirming it was skin cancer caused by being in the sun without sunscreen on.

“It’s not scary, I’ve had a heart attack, cancer, stung by bees, beat it all. It’s tough to complain, I lay in the sun and it happened.”

(Topic starts at 33:48)

He went on to explain that he had 12 stitches put in the incision, with some inside and others on the outside of his neck.

Portnoy said that he didn’t want to go around telling everyone that he had cancer but joked that he “wanted sympathy.”

“I was at the point I was going to cut this thing open to make it bleed until someone would be like ‘What is going on?'” Dave joked. “This is a huge f**king scar and nobody’s saying anything.”

Dave Portnoy’s not the only influencer who has faced health issues lately, either. On June 14, 2024, Twitch star Fanum revealed that he experienced a possible heart attack, which he says prompted a short hiatus from streaming in the days prior.