Dave Portnoy denies “insulting” relationship rumor with Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss

Dave Portnoy is making it clear that he and VPR’s Raquel Leviss have absolutely nothing to do with each other.

After Dave Portnoy and his girlfriend Silvana Mojica called it quits less than a week ago, he is officially back on the market and ready to mingle.

Right after their breakup went public it was theorized that he was romantically involved with Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss when they both so happened to be in Cary, Illinois at the same time.

Article continues after ad

Raquel is also newly single after she and her co-star Tom Sandoval broke off the affair that they had behind his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back months ago.

Article continues after ad

While the rumor is not extremely far-fetched, Dave is making it known that there is zero truth to it.

YouTube: @bravo

Are Dave Portnoy & Raquel Leviss dating?

On November 24, Johnny wrote a message to Page Six to address the rumors that he was with Raquel Leviss, and he did not hold back.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

He said, “I can confirm I’ve never met that trash bag in my life and it’s wildly insulting to even be mentioned in the same sentence as her.”

Article continues after ad

The internet personality also shared that it was fairly uncomfortable to be drawn into romance rumors right after his public split.

“It’s kinda wild when I just had a breakup, which is hard enough to go through without hearing I f**ked that lady,” Dave added.

Article continues after ad

Raquel hasn’t publicly addressed the rumors or his negative comments as of yet. She is also not returning for Season 11 of VPR following all of the backlash she received from both her co-stars and fans as a result of the Scandoval.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.