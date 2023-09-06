Pizza shop owner has received death threats after Dave Portnoy review

The owner of a pizza shop has received death threats after he and Dave Portnoy exchanged words during a 6.4 review.

After Dave Portnoy exposed a Somerville, MA pizza joint as “The worst pizza place in America,” the owner, Charlie Redd, has received death threats.

Portnoy’s review on Redd’s joint, Dragon Pizza, started like any review does — with one bite only.

But when Redd came outside, out of nowhere, to tell Portnoy that he was wrong for rating pizza places, things got fairly heated.

Though some of the exposure has been good for Redd, he has admitted that the death threats are rather taxing on his mind.

Instagram: dragonpizzasomerville Charlie Redd’s pizza shop, Dragon Pizza, sold out of their eats after Dave Portnoy’s pizza review, despite the additional negativity.

The owner of Dragon Pizza says he doesn’t want to give Portnoy credit for “complicating” his life

Though Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has raised over $50 million for the pizza places that have allowed him to review their pies, the owner of Dragon Pizza wasn’t having it.

In Portnoy’s now-viral review of Redd’s pizza, Redd can be heard saying to Portnoy, “Move on, don’t stand in front of my business.”

Though it’s unknown as to what triggered Redd to disinvite Portnoy from reviewing his pizza, the two proceeded to exchange words, as Portnoy responded to Redd, saying, “F—k you, it’s a public street, you motherf—ker.”

After the incident went viral online, Redd took the time to catch up with Boston.com where he revealed that although Dragon Pizza has sold out numerous times since Portnoy’s review, the death threats are a bit much for him to handle.

Redd explained the aftermath, saying, “It’s kind of new terrain for me — It’s mental. But I don’t want to give him credit for complicating my life.”

Redd continued, “We’re running our pizza shop, and everyone is happy. I’m receiving death threats. I’ve received threats at my home. I’m receiving tons of all sorts of different attacks in many different ways.”

Though Redd said he had to turn off comments from Dragon Pizza’s Instagram to disengage with the negative comments and threats after Portnoy’s review, he told Boston.com that he and his staff are committed to their purpose, saying, “We’re going to go back to making pizza and making people happy.”

