Cynthia Parker denies sending “fake” messages amid mass unfollowing

TikTok star Cynthia Parker has denied sending messages about some of her other creators, including Cooper Noriega, claiming they’re “fake” and “disturbing”.

On November 3rd, the TikTok world was set alight as fans of Cynthia Parker noticed that the popular creator had started being unfollowed by many of the biggest names on the platform.

Parker, who has close to 5 million followers on the video-sharing platform, lost followers on both TikTok and Instagram, including the likes of Nessa Barrett, who has appeared in her videos before.

Fans quickly sought an answer, with some referring to comments that Parker had apparently made about Cooper Noriega – who passed away in June. These apparent messages, which came in the form of Twitter and Instagram messages, circulated on TikTok and Twitter, with Parker apparently mocking his look in some photos and also referring to his death.

Cynthia Parker says messages about TikTokers are “fake”

The TikToker has hit back at those messages, claiming that they are “fake” and “disturbing,” and haven’t come from her at all.

“I’ve gotta address. I’m not sure who is creating fake messages that are just so cruel? It is absolutely sick and disturbing,” Parker said on her Instagram story.

“I don’t even own Twitter. It’s been over two years since I’ve used the app. Such a horrendous thing to do. Please stop. I’m done with drama.” She also followed it up with another post, that simply said: “What a sick f**king world.”

Instagram: Cynthia Parker Cynthia posted the response via Instagram stories.

Plenty of fans offered support to Parker on her memorial post for Cooper’s passing, urging others to stop being “disrespectful” towards her.

That hasn’t stopped some viewers from being threatening and abusive towards herself, however. There are, sadly, swaths of threatening messages on her recent posts across both Instagram and TikTok.