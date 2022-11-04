TikTok in uproar after Cynthia Parker mass unfollowed by fellow creators

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

The TikTok fanbase is in an uproar after multiple top influencers unfollowed Cynthia Parker, a popular creator on the platform who has also unfollowed her former mutuals.

TikTok fans are confused and looking for answers after this latest dramatic incident has taken over the platform.

On the night of November 3, multiple top TikTok influencers unfollowed Cynthia Parker on Instagram, including names like Sabrina Quesada, Nessa Barrett, and Madi Monroe — all TikTokers who frequently appeared in her videos.

Cynthia Parker is a fairly popular TikToker who boasts over 4.8 million followers on the viral video app. She has also dated other major influencers, including Chase Hudson (former boyfriend of Charli D’Amelio) and Quinton Griggs.

Cynthia Parker mass-unfollowed by Nessa Barrett, Sab Quesada, more

Now, Cynthia has been mass unfollowed by her former friends, with Sab Quesada even apparently deleting a post she’d made in celebration of Cynthia’s birthday.

That’s not all; fans have noticed some possible shade from Nessa and Sabrina, with Sabrina posting a selfie of herself and Nessa.

Nessa shared the pic to social media, which she captioned: “My shawty bae forever and only u,” which some fans think is a pointed callout toward Cynthia.

For now, it’s unclear why all these influencers have unfollowed Cynthia, but it’s clear the beef isn’t one-sided — Cynthia has also unfollowed all her former mutuals on Instagram, seemingly in retaliation to this latest incident, or has been blocked outright by them.

This wouldn’t be the first time an influencer has been suddenly and mysteriously made a social media pariah; earlier this year, TikTok star Tayler Holder was unfollowed by a slew of his fellow creators after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against him.

For now, it’s still unclear why Cynthia has been unfollowed — but we’ll keep you posted right here on Dexerto.