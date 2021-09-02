Corpse Husband announces release date for new song

Popular streamer Corpse Husband has finally announced when he’s going to be releasing his next song, and fans are already excited at the prospect of a new hit from the star.

Since his rise to stardom in 2020, YouTuber and streamer Corpse Husband’s following has continued to expand by a rapid amount. He has also become well known for his successful music career, even collaborating with artists like Machine Gun Kelly.

In a stream back in August, Corpse revealed that a new song he had been working on would be released by the end of the month.

He even released a snippet of the track, which he described as being a “club beat,” and fans were naturally immediately excited to know that new music would be on its way.

When is Corpse Husband’s new song coming out?

On September 1, Corpse uploaded a voice note to Twitter in which he explained why his song wasn’t out yet, despite August being over.

“So, I may have made a few miscalculations,” he said. “So, you’re supposed to release new music on Fridays, and to my sheer dismay, August doesn’t just coincidentally end on a Friday. However, September 3rd is a Friday, and that’s in a couple days.”

The announcement has come as great news for fans of Corpse’s music, who were keeping a keen eye out for the track to release.

Plenty sent excited messages under the tweet which now has over 100,000 likes, including fellow streamer Valkyrae, who appeared as Corpse in the music video for his song ‘DAYWALKER!’

i shall provide endless support on friday — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) September 1, 2021

With not long to go until the release, fans are already hyped thanks to the snippet he revealed on stream. And judging by the response so far, there’s no doubt that this release will receive an enormous amount of praise.