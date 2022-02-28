Corpse Husband is possibly making a song with rapper SCARLXRD

YouTube star Corpse Husband could be in the process of making a new song with British rapper SCARLXRD after teasing several new projects in a past live stream.

Corpse Husband could be working on a new song collaboration, if a tweet from a fellow music artist is anything to go by.

It’s been a while since Corpse has released any new music — his most recent song being ‘HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U,’ which came out in September 2021.

Since then, fans have been fiending for some new tunes from this faceless influencer, who recently revealed he’d landed a leading role in Funimation’s Tribe 9 anime last month.

Advertisement

Between his voice acting debut and appearing in live streams with the likes of record-breaking broadcaster Iron Mouse, it looks like Corpse has been working behind the scenes on some new music, as well.

On February 26, British rapper SCARLXRD posted a tweet saying that he’d “just sent Corpse Husband my verse.”

If this post is anything to go by, it’s looking highly likely that Corpse’s next song could be in collaboration with SCARLXRD.

Just sent @Corpse_Husband my verse 🗣 — SCARLXRD (@scarlxrd) February 26, 2022

This could be a match made in heaven, as SCARL’s music contains elements of heavy metal and trap, lending it a unique sound that could pair well with Corpse’s deep vocals.

Advertisement

Read More: Dream face reveal could finally happen after IRL Minecraft Manhunt tease

This is far from the first major collab Corpse has had, either; he notably teamed up with Machine Gun Kelly in 2021 for their song DAYWALKER, which featured streamer Valkyrae lip syncing to Corpse’s lines.

This latest news of Corpse’s musical pursuits comes after he teased several new projects in the works in January. Since then, he’s starred in a major anime series — so there’s no telling what’s coming up next for this faceless internet superstar.