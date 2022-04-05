Corpse Husband releases ‘Poltergeist’ song and “secret” track discovered by fans

After teasing the song almost a year ago, Corpse Husband released his new single ‘Poltergeist’ on April 8 — and fans discovered a second “secret” track.

When you think of anonymous online influencers, Corpse Husband may very likely be on the top of your list. Like a growing number of content creators, Corpse has built his own successful music career.

He’s been portrayed by Valkyrae in his song with Machine Gun Kelly and even has had his online persona displayed in New York City’s Times Square.

After quickly teasing the song in June 2021, fans of the deep-voiced singer are excited as released a lyric video for ‘Poltergeist‘.

Corpse Husband releases ‘Poltergiest’ song and video

On April 4, 2022, Corpse posted a teaser video for his new song alongside the pre-save link.

Just four days later, Corpse uploaded a lyric-focused video for the nearly two-minute song to his YouTube channel — and it’s also available to stream on Apple Music, YouTube Music, Spotify, and more.

“Lookin like you’ve seen a ghost, moving like a poltergeist,” are the lyrics that lead the teaser video, sung in Corpse Husband’s iconic deep voice with a similar beat to the singer’s past releases like ‘Cat Girls Are Ruining My Life’ and ‘Miss You.’

Shortly after he posted the announcement, Karl Jacobs commented that his favorite Corpse song is finally coming out.

Corpse replied, teasing that there may be more songs coming after this one. He said: “Excited to finally drop some of them hahaha.”

Fans find “secret” Corpse Husband track

Just hours after the release of ‘Poltergeist,’ Corpse Husband posted on Twitter mentioning that fans found a second, secret song release.

While it’s not available on his main SoundCloud profile, Corpse husband has a second profile for songs that are a work in progress. At the same time Poltergeist was released — “FuK u lol” was uploaded to his second profile.

Poltergeist will be the creator’s first song since he announced that he is voicing an anime villain in the English dub of Tribe Nine this past February.

The secret song isn’t exactly a normal release like Poltergeist, so we’ll have to wait to see what exactly happens in the near future. We might even hear a collab with T-Pain.