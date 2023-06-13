Controversial TikTok star Mizzy calls out iShowSpeed for boxing match

British social media star Mizzy, who went viral in 2023 for his pranks that many claimed went way too far, has called out a challenger from across the pond, asking iShowSpeed to take him on in a boxing match.

In recent years, influencer boxing has become a huge money-spinner, spearheaded by the likes of KSI, the Paul brothers Jake and Logan, and a number of celebrities who have since stepped into the ring to take on the social media stars.

This has led to influencer boxing becoming a small sub-genre of its own in the world of combat sports, with companies like KSI’s Misfits Boxing putting on regular events between YouTubers, streamers, and other content creators of all sizes.

Now, after doing the media rounds, being arrested, and going viral for all the wrong reasons, Mizzy — real name Bacari-Bronze Constantine O’Garro — is looking to don the gloves and make his debut in the ring, and he’s targeting a big match with Speed to make it happen.

Mizzy vs Speed boxing match

Taking to Twitter to make his intentions known on June 13, Mizzy posted a graphic for what he called “Fight of the year.”

“Don’t be pussi,” he said, alongside the graphic for an iShowSpeed vs Mizzy match, with the Misfits Boxing logo in the background.

At the time of writing, Speed hasn’t yet responded to Mizzy, who hinted that he may have been arrested again just the day prior to his call out of Speed.

Speed, on the other hand, has been having issues of his own of late, having been attacked by a spectator at the FA Cup Final between Manchester United and Manchester City. He later revealed that the two had made up following the game.