IShowSpeed responds after being attacked during FA Cup final: “I’m able to forgive”

YouTuber IShowSpeed has spoken out after being attacked by a stranger while watching the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Anybody familiar with IShowSpeed will know his mega obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United.

Showing support for his favorite club, the YouTube star attended the FA Cup final on June 3 between Manchester City and Manchester United, when a man, who was sitting directly in the row in front of him unexpectedly turned around and attacked him.

Article continues after ad

The 18-year-old was punched in the arm, sending his phone flying out of his hands and into other spectators before his security quickly intervened to avoid further escalation.

With him live streaming at the time, it’s fair to say the situation quickly went viral across the internet, and fans were certainly concerned.

IShowSpeed responds after being attacked

A couple of hours after the ordeal, Speed followed up with his fans with a tweet. The YouTuber condemned the behavior, although showed he was able to forgive the aggressor for what happened.

Article continues after ad

Speed also thanked the FA for inviting him to watch the game, as well as praising the security at the stadium for looking after him.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“What happened today ain’t cool, but I’m able to forgive,” he wrote, alongside sharing a photo of him posted up next to the stranger. “We cool. Big love to the FA and Wembley security for looking after me.

He added: “Insane atmosphere today. Manchester till I die.”

The tweet has since amassed close to 60k likes at the time of writing, with fans reacting by applauding Speed for handling the situation well.

Article continues after ad

“Good stuff for handling it well, love to see the security doing his job too,” one fan wrote. “Happy to see you at least meet up with the person,” another added.