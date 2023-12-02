IShowSpeed calls for help from boxing legend Manny Pacquiao before KSI fight

YouTube star IShowSpeed is seeking help from the “best boxer of all time” Manny Pacquiao as he gears up to spar with KSI.

On November 28, IShowSpeed called out KSI to spar in the ring. To much surprise, the British YouTube star accepted Speed’s challenge, but on the condition that it’s at the same time Jake Paul is set to make his return to the ring — hoping to take the spotlight from ‘The Problem Child’.

KSI and Speed are set to go toe-to-toe in the early hours of the morning on December 16, at precisely the same time Jake Paul will be touching gloves with his next opponent Andre August in Orlando, Florida.

With the details now established, Speed is set to begin training, after the 18-year-old vowed to “kick KSI’s ass”. In preparation, the YouTube star wants help from the “best boxer of all time.”

IShowSpeed wants to train with Manny Pacquiao for KSI spar

In a November 29 live stream, Speed explained he’ll be getting a bit of training in before he touches gloves with KSI, and he already knows the “best boxer of all time” who can help.

“The best boxer of all time follows me bro. I’m about to text him, a matter-of-fact chat, I’m about to text him,” said Speed. “I’m about to text him, right now, because, why not? The best boxer of all time. I’m about to ask him for training.”

Speed then revealed that Manny Pacquiao, who holds the record for the most boxing titles in more weight classes than any other boxer in history, follows him on Instagram. “If you do not know who Manny Pacquiao is you are a dumb motherf**ker,” he said. “The best boxer of all time in my eyes. Better than Floyd Mayweather in my eyes.”

(Timestamp at 7:25)

The YouTube streamer first sent a message to the Filipino boxer earlier in the year, to which he got a response in October, although he never realized it. “No way I left him on seen, I didn’t even know he f**king text me back,” said Speed.

“Chat, he texted me back, so it’s over. It’s over. No way I left him on seen for one month, that’s actually bad, that’s terrible.”

Speed then sent a message saying he’d love to meet with the ‘PacMan’. However, we’ll just have to wait and see whether or not they link up for a training session.