Construction worker’s viral TikTok reveals perfect SpongeBob prank on building site

A TikTok video posted by an Ohio construction worker has revealed a perfect SpongeBob prank on his site, but the app isn’t letting the story end there.

Over the last few years, TikTok has grown to over a billion monthly users from a wide variety of places around the world.

Every so often, however, you’re reminded how small the world actually is.

A construction worker’s viral TikTok video is a prime example of this, as just hours after revealing the perfect SpongeBob prank the painter made her way onto the For You Page.

Construction worker reveals SpongeBob prank

On October 24, TikToker Mikeyp357 went viral after uploading the first video of the saga. At the time of writing, it’s been viewed over 20 million times.

“Showed up to work this morning and someone painted one of our cones like Patrick,” he explained. “I ain’t even mad.”

The very next day, Mikey shared another video where he arrived at work to find a second painted code, this time in the design of SpongeBob SquarePants himself.

“Everyone got their wish, the cone painter has struck again. Patrick now has a buddy, and he don’t look too mad about it either,” he said.

SpongeBob cone painter goes viral on TikTok

On the night of the second video from Mikey, TikToker Amandacstone went viral with her video showing that she is, in fact, the viral cone painter.

She said: “There has been a construction crew working in front of my house for weeks now. I was really bored last night so I [painted the Patrick cone]”

Revealing that she thought it wasn’t enough, she turned the camera to show the before and after photos of the SpongeBob cone.

In a second video, the “Bikini Bottom Mystery Painter” showed the third cone that she painted SpongeBob and Patrick’s friend Sandy on.

Like clockwork, Mikey uploaded a third video showing off the work of art.

With nearly 100 million views between the series of videos, it’s clear that TikTokers absolutely love watching the saga unfold.

Will it continue now that the mystery painter’s name has been revealed? We’ll have to wait to find out.