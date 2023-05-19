Construction boss sparks outrage after slapping female worker in viral clip

The owner of an Arizona construction company has been arrested after slapping his female employee in a viral video that sparked outrage across the internet.

TikTok is known for pumping out viral content — but the latest video taking the platform by storm is nothing short of disturbing and rage-inducing.

The clip, posted to TikTok by user Lupis Solano, has racked up over 7 million views for capturing a shocking altercation between a construction boss and his female employee.

Article continues after ad

In the video, the owner can be seen verbally assaulting his employee. “Leave!” he shouts, motioning toward an exit. “Get the f*ck out of my building right now!”

That’s not the most shocking part of the video, though; the boss then walks up to the employee and slaps her across the face before calling her a “f*cking btch” and a “f*cking piece of sh*t.”

Spanish text is placed over the footage, which, when translated to English, reads: “Feeling helpless, no one can mistreat you like that, even if they’re the boss, just because a cabinet got scratched.”

Article continues after ad

The clip has made the rounds all across social media and has sparked major outrage against the construction boss, with many calling for the unnamed woman to contact the authorities.

“That’s technically an assault, you better sue him,” one user urged. “If you’re undocumented, process that U-Visa.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“The fact that he was so comfortable doing that tells me it’s not the first time he’s done it,” another pointed out.

“Let’s find him and make him famous, people,” another said.

Article continues after ad

Construction company owner arrested over viral clip slapping employee

Luckily, it seems that action has been taken against the man, who was identified as 46-year-old Brent Michael Hospelhorn, owner of the Scottsdale, Arizona-based building company ‘BPH Construction LLP.’

According to court records from Phoenix, Arizona, Hospelhorn was charged with a count of “intentional assault with physical injury.”

The Phoenix police department spoke out about the incident in a public post on Twitter.

“One of our officers responded to the call, took a report, and arrested the suspect for assault,” the statement reads. “This suspect was cited in lieu of detention and the suspect is being recommended for charges.”

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest shocking altercation to go viral on TikTok after a woman’s neighbors climbed her fence when a dispute about loud music took a turn for the worse.