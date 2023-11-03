Man’s rude interaction with Chipotle workers sparks viral outrage

A viral video circulating TikTok about an incident at a Chipotle restaurant has sparked outrage in the comments section, with users reporting their own experiences at Chipotle.

TikTok user, Ryan Lynch, who’s renowned on the platform for his ‘story-time’ style videos, shared a recent experience he had at the popular chain, Chipotle. In this one, he titled the video, ‘Another Chipotle Rant.’

He starts off the video by stating, “I’ve given up on being polite to Chipotle, because it seems to get you nowhere these days.”

He lays down some rules regarding politeness, saying “Back in the day, asked how the person was doing before you ordered, and you waited for them to respond.” He also claims that in previous years, “You were actually able to get a proper portion.”

Ryan claims that he entered the establishment, and politely asked the worker if he could order a burrito bowl, with a tortilla on the side. However, things got misconstrued, and the worker began making him a burrito, rather than his actual request.

He says that he politely corrected the worker, noting that it was “Nothing more than a mistake,” however the worker allegedly became aggravated, saying, “you asked for a burrito.” Ryan apologized again, and said that he did, in fact, order a burrito bowl with a tortilla on the side. This is when he said “things got tense.”

The worker allegedly gave him “A sloppy bowl,” and the portion of chicken “Was half, and if you ask for a little bit more, they charge you double.”

Ryan also alleges that he heard someone say “Sir, shut the f**k up – it was to a DoorDash person, I guess he was just asking for his order.”

The video ends with Ryan stating boldly, “I hope Chipotle is the first fast-casual restaurant to be replaced by robots.”

Some claim they get anxiety at Chipotle

Some fans on TikTok were quick to jump to Ryan’s defense, arguing that Chipotle staff have a reputation, and reporting a poor dining experience. One commented, “Chipotle has the meanest employees, I get anxiety just walking in.”

Another concurred, “Chipotle workers are so mad when you simply decide to eat at Chipotle.”

Many also agreed with Ryan regarding his comments about the portion sizes, saying, “The amount of chicken you get 100% depends on the employee’s mood. It’s wild.” Another said, “So true, they slap the portions on the bowl with no regard to the portion or the person.”

One suggested jokingly, “Undercover Boss should do an episode with Chipotle.”

A manager at the chain responded to Ryan, saying “I always try to portion well but you can never win. It’s either management telling you to go light or customers getting mad at you.”

It’s not always the customers who have a tough time with servers, proven recently when a waitress gave the confusing reason why a couple refused to tip her.