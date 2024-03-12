Taco Bell customer slammed for reporting “disrespectful” drive-thru worker

A Taco Bell customer is coming under fire after reporting a drive-thru worker for her “disrespectful” and “belligerent” behavior in a viral TikTok video.

Taco Bell is a popular Mexican-inspired fast food chain known for its low prices and iconic offerings like the Baja Blast, Quesarito, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, and more.

Recently, Taco Bell has become a favorite amongst fast food lovers as customers boycott McDonald’s over increasing prices… but one customer is coming under fire after his drive-thru experience at the Bell wasn’t up to his standards.

In a video that’s going viral on TikTok, a man confronted a worker manning the drive-thru and asked her if she was the same employee he spoke with over the speaker before driving up to the window.

Wikimedia Taco Bell

Taco Bell customer under fire after confronting drive-thru employee

The worker closed the window and left the area after calling her manager over to deal with the situation, who listened to the man as he detailed his experience with the employee.

According to the customer, the worker was “disrespectful” and “belligerent” after he asked her to supply him with extra plastic bags for his order.

“I do not know what your employee’s issue might be, but she was talking to me very disrespectful while I was getting my order,” he explained. “All I asked for was two extra bags.”

The manager informed the customer that, due to a new law coming into effect, they are no longer allowed to give out plastic bags — something he claimed he wasn’t made aware of.

While he thanked the manager for hearing him out, commenters aren’t on his side, and most viewers are slamming the guy for bringing up his issues with the employee.

“I promise the coworkers don’t care,” one user wrote. “Get your food and go.”

“Bro, pay for the food and drive away,” another said.

“Y’all need to stop messing with people that give you your food,” another argued.

This is just the latest fast food-related kerfuffle to go viral on TikTok after a manager at Little Caesar’s got the internet’s support after blasting a customer who demanded a refund for an already-eaten pizza.