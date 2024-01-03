TikToker divides the internet after revealing fired employee smashed her car windows

A woman has split the internet after sharing a photo of her car’s smashed windows after a fired employee took out their rage on her vehicle.

Being a manager is not always the easiest job, especially when it comes to having to let employees go.

One woman has shared the downside of being a manager after revealing her car windows were smashed by an upset employee after they were fired.

Taking to TikTok to show off the inflicted damage on her vehicle, user ‘strawberryrhu_barb‘ found herself amid an online debate as viewers struggled to pick whose side they were on.

TikTok: strawberryrhu_barb

The TikTok in question features 2 side-by-side images with the first showing strawberryrhu-barb dressed in pink and standing proud in the coolroom of her workplace. writing across the image reads, “Telling people I’m a manager.”

The second image shows the downside of her job and what it is like “actually being a manager”, with a selfie showing strawberryrhu-bard standing in front of the bashed remains of her car, glass scattered across the car park.

“I was a witness to my employee being fired and he busted my windows and back windshield,” she wrote across the picture. The TikTok’s caption read, “They’re going to jail for Christmas.”

Viewers were split over who was in the wrong, with some claiming strawberryrhu-barb must have done something to result in such an extreme reaction.

But according to strawberryrhu-barb herself, she simply “parked next to him the day of” and “had no idea he was getting fired.”

Others offered the manager their support, with one person writing, “There’s a big accountability [and] integrity problem going on [right now], hang in there, love!”

