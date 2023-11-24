Home Depot employee fired for threatening to take crowbar to customers’ kneecaps

A Home Depot employee who made a TikTok threatening to take a crowbar to customers asking about expensive Christmas trees has been fired.

Working during the holiday season can be stressful for anyone in retail, but one employee found himself in big trouble for a post about hitting customers’ knees with a crowbar.

Earlier in November, TikToker ‘shieldwolf_64’ blew up for uploading a TikTok clip mocking customers for “begging” to buy his Home Depot’s Grand Duchess Christmas Tree display model.

Article continues after ad

“The next person that calls asking for the ‘Grand Duchess’ Christmas tree is getting a crowbar to the kneecaps,” he captioned a video of him staring into the camera. However, his clip seemed to rile up some users who sent the video to corporate headquarters.

Article continues after ad

Home Depot employee sacked for threatening remarks about Christmas trees

A few days after the original TikTok went viral and received over 1M views, shieldwolf revealed that he was being fired over the clip.

In a video response to a viewer who claimed they had saved the video and sent it to Home Depot’s corporate office, the TikToker showed his “termination” documents.

Article continues after ad

“Apparently, you can’t crowbar people’s kneecaps,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The documents reference the TikTok incident with Home Depot believing that shieldwolf had engaged in “aggressive or threatening behavior.”

The now-ex employee added that he was going to continue making videos spiting the store and that customers “don’t need everything a white girl on TikTok told you to buy.”

Article continues after ad

In the comments, users sided with the former worker, saying he didn’t deserve such a harsh punishment while others urged him to apply at Lowe’s instead.

Article continues after ad

So far, it’s unclear if he’s found another job and he hasn’t uploaded a video since taking the “walk of shame” leaving Home Depot after getting the boot.

Keep it locked to Dexerto for more viral entertainment stories.