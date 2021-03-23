Comedian goes viral after finding shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch - Dexerto

Podcaster and comedian Jensen Karp has gone viral on Twitter after finding a number of shrimp tails in his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Although the company’s Twitter account has responded, no one appears to have solved the mystery just yet.

For a lot of people around the world, there’s nothing better than sitting down and starting the morning with a bowl of cereal. Not only is it easy to prepare, but it’s also simple and incredibly tasty.

There are countless cereal brands to choose from, but Cinnamon Toast Crunch remains one of the most popular among breakfast lovers.

However, after a recent discovery posted on Twitter, fans of Cinnamon Toast Crunch will be double-checking the box the next time they go to pour themselves a bowl.

Shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

Jensen Karp has gone viral on Twitter after posting a picture of a number of shrimp tails he found in his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. At the time of writing, the tweet has over 27,000 likes and over 4,000 retweets.

It’s fair to say Karp was rather shocked at the unsavory discovery and promptly tweeted @CTSquares for answers on what he had found.

“Why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (this is not a bit).”

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

It didn’t take long for Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s Twitter account to reply to the tweet and apologize for the inclusion of shrimp tails in the box. While they didn’t provide any answers for why they had been included, they did offer to replace Karp’s box of cereal with a new one.

Understandably, despite the generous offer, Karp made it clear he’d be taking a break from Cinnamon Toast Crunch for the foreseeable future.

GUYS – I am not sure I’m ready for another box!!! https://t.co/OxRs5cvZPC — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

It was only a few hours later that Cinnamon Toast Crunch released a statement on Twitter that refuted that the objects in Karp’s box were shrimp tails. Instead, they claimed that the strange-shaped objects were in fact, the accumulation of sugar and cinnamon.

“It appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended… We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp.”

After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended. We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

Understandably, this frustrated Karp who uploaded another photo of the objects on Twitter, claiming the company had attempted to gaslight him.

“Ok, well after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated shrimp tails, you weirdos… I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?”

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Since this tweet, Karp continued conversations with the company in DM’s and they’ve asked him to send them the shrimp tails via the mail. This is presumably so they can investigate the objects to determine how they ended up in the box of cereal.

While Karp was offered a set of General Mills vouchers from the company, it’s obvious he’s frustrated they publicly refuted his claims the objects are shrimp tails.

For now, we’ll have to see wait and see if the story progresses any further and if Cinnamon Toast Crunch release anymore statements addressing the issue.