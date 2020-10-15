 Cole Carrigan accused of scamming fans out of thousands of dollars - Dexerto
Cole Carrigan accused of scamming fans out of thousands of dollars

Published: 15/Oct/2020 16:26

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Cole Carrigan

Beauty YouTuber and makeup guru Cole Carrigan has been accused of scamming his fans on Instagram after he asked them to pay for shoutouts.

22-year-old Cole Carrigan is a professional makeup artist and influencer who was formerly a part of Jake Paul’s Team 10 creator collective in Los Angeles.

Cole has often been involved in drama within the creator community. In May 2019 he claimed vine star Cameron Dallas threw water over him in a move motivated by homophobia. He was also kicked out of the Team 10 house, and last year accused ACE family’s Austin McBroom of rape.

This week, Cole was accused of scamming his fans after he posted an Instagram story saying he would give promos and shout-outs on his page but would be charging $100 per person.

Cole Carrigan is no stranger to controversy

People became suspicious after screenshots show that Cole asked those paying him to categorize the payment under “family and friends” rather than business, therefore avoiding tax.

Some people on Twitter claimed that they did not have their orders fulfilled by Cole at all, after paying up. One Twitter user said that they reached out to someone who had already been promoted by Cole, but they had to threaten him with drama channels before he fulfilled the request.

Several people in the subreddit r/beautyguruchatter also came forward claiming they had lost out on money through trying to get a promotion from Cole. The thread began with user MorbidEnvy writing, “Cole Carrigan is actively scamming his fans $100 at a time for shoutouts. 3 victims have already come to me. I’m sharing their receipts. Please help us get the message out. These girls still haven’t gotten their money back. One sent $100 3x times to him.”

MorbidEnvy also uploaded a 15-minute video explaining her side of the story, with her friend who had bought the promotion as a birthday present for someone.  She added, “If there’s anybody else out there that has been scammed…if you’re terrified to say anything, if you want to remain anonymous, I’ll take the heat.”

Drama channel Truth Sleuth revealed screenshots from one victim who appeared to have sent Cole $300 for a shoutout. In the text messages, Cole repeatedly asks the person to send money as a “friends and family” transaction, rather than business, claiming that he reversed each transaction, but the victim was never refunded.

According to MorbidEnvy, Cole has now blocked her on Twitter and the social media star appears to have remained silent on the issue.

How to watch FaZe Clan Among Us In-Vent-Ational: schedule, players more

Published: 15/Oct/2020 15:35

by Jacob Hale
FaZe Clan Among Us Inventational
FaZe Clan / InnerSloth

Among Us faze clan

FaZe Clan have announced that they are running an invitational Among Us tournament — smartly dubbed the “Among Us In-vent-ational” — in October, with top content creators, streamers and more getting in on the action.

Among Us has become the game of choice for many top creators, with a party-game atmosphere and a great way to find out who your real friends are and test your own poker face.

The announcement for the tournament was made on October 14, with the esports organization confirming it will take place on Monday, October 19.

Though details are still fairly scarce, we’ve compiled everything you need to know here including when the tournament takes place, who’s likely to be playing and how you can tune in.

Start date & schedule

FaZe Clan among us inventational
FaZe Clan
FaZe Clan are capitalizing on the growing popularity of Among Us.

The tournament takes place entirely on Monday, October 19, with the action kicking off at 2pm PT (11am ET / 7pm BST), and will likely play through the entire evening, especially as it appears to only be a one-day event.

It’s not clear yet how exactly they will schedule matches, and it will likely come down to how many players they have involved: of course, the more players, the more they’ll have to fill out the schedule.

Streams

Though no specific streams have been announced so far, there will likely be loads to watch. On top of all of the individual participants themselves, who will want to stream off of their own channels, there will probably be one or two official broadcasts to catch the action on.

One of these will probably be the GoBoom TV Twitch channel as they are involved with organizing the event, just like they do with the Code Red tournaments. FaZe’s own Twitch channel may also broadcast the games, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily tune in.

Who is playing?

FaZe haven’t confirmed any names yet for who will officially be competing, instead asking fans to tag who they want to see playing.

That said, they’ve likely got a huge list of names ready to go, especially of FaZe members who want to get involved, so expect to see some top YouTubers, streamers, FaZe pro players and even celebrities getting in on the action.

With the In-Vent-Ational just a few days away, there will be more information on the tournament over the coming days, so keep your eyes peeled here to get all the updates and find an updated schedule, who’s playing and everything else.

