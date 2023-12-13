Rubi Rose’s alleged OnlyFans super-spender claims ‘leaked DMs’ all part of a hoax

The man accused of being Rubi Rose’s obsessive top spender on OnlyFans has claimed that the entire incident was a hoax. He alleges that her team set the whole thing up with some input from him.

Rapper Rubi Rose is one of many celebrities who has created an OnlyFans to make a small fortune on the side. She joined influencers like Amouranth and Corinna Kopf who have all made a killing on the adult platform.

Earlier this month, Rose shared an image of her with a man she claimed to be her top OnlyFans spender alongside a screenshot of $62,000 paid to her account. Since then, she has also shared leaked DMs and an image of her face tattooed on his body.

On the December 13 episode of Adam22’s No Jumper podcast, the man gave an exclusive interview in which he asserts that the entire thing was a hoax. He claims he was paid by Rose’s team and even made suggestions on how to carry parts of it out.

The man claims he was paid for the initial photo that he took with Rose and was aware that he was meant to be perceived as a big spender on her OnlyFans. “I met up with her to take this picture, the next day, I’m like, the fucking OnlyFans top spender,” he said on No Jumper.

“I didn’t know the story was gonna come out to be bigger than what the story is now where I’m like, the obsessive guy who’s in love with her,” He explained when asked why he took part in the apparent hoax. He told Adam22 that he was filled in on parts of the alleged scheme but crucial details were left out.

Once the story was out there, he claimed that he actually suggested getting a tattoo of Rose’s face on his body and requested “between $15-20K”. In relation to the image of the $62,000 transferred to Rose, the accomplice asserts “that’s someone’s account”, just not his apparently.

He claims that prior to the initial photo, he had no strong feelings towards Rubi Rose one way or the other and that he was not even a follower of her OnlyFans. “I didn’t purchase any of her OnlyFans content,” he said.

The man said that when the situation escalated, he began to experience anxiety and was concerned for his reputation. “I’m not like a weirdo, how the internet thinks I am you know,” he explained.

During the episode of No Jumper, he didn’t offer any physical evidence that it was a hoax. Certain contradictions throughout have the audience skeptical of his claims.