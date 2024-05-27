90 Day Fiancé fans stunned as star charges followers $85 for a follow-back on IG

Sophie Sierra from Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance is receiving a lot of online criticism for her social media business venture.

Paying to interact with your favorite reality TV stars isn’t unheard of, as multiple stars from the biggest shows like Below Deck’s Chase Lemacks and Love Is Blind’s Stacy Snyder advertise personal videos for sale on Cameo.

Therefore, it’s not outlandish for Sophie Sierra from 90 Day Fiance Season 10 and Season 8 of Happily Ever After? to be advertising similar services, but the prices she’s asking for said services just brought her the wrong attention.

On her Fanbasis account, she is currently selling multiple services, which include charging $50 for a personalized DM on social media, $115 to repost on her Instagram story, and $250 for a Facetime call with her.

One service in particular that stood out most to viewers was Sophie’s price of $85 to follow back on Instagram. On May 24, 2024, fans took to Reddit to slam the reality TV star for not only the price points but the services themselves.

One fan chimed in and wrote, “So basically she wants people to pay her to get her to follow them back on Instagram or DM them on Instagram? That’s a joke and a scam.”

Another fan said, “Does anyone else do this on social media? Is this like a total thing? I’ve seen subscribe information before but never realized what it was. That’s just lame.”

“She should get a job. Following people back on Instagram isn’t a sustainable career,” yet another critic commented.

Sophie hasn’t publicly addressed the backlash at the time of writing. She’s currently following less than one thousand people on Instagram, and it’s unclear how many of those followed-back users paid for it.