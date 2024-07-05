Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds accused of “scamming” employee over legal fees

A former employee of Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds has accused her of being a “narcissist” and “scamming” him over legal fees.

Natalie Reynolds is no stranger to controversy, having previously come under fire for spearing a wild boar during a hunting stream and promising a homeless woman money to jump in a lake, only to run away afterward.

While there have been doubts over the legitimacy of some of Natalie’s content, one of her employees has now come forward with allegations against the Kick streamer.

Josiah Banks, who goes by ‘JosiahTheVirgin‘ online, took to Kick and X (formerly Twitter) to accuse Natalie of being a narcissist, “the worst kind of scammer”, and for stealing ideas from other creators.

The beef between the two stemmed from a “prank” stream in which Josiah drove Natalie and her crew around in a van painted with “free candy” on the side. While Josiah initially claimed the prank was “like GTA”, the group was eventually pulled over by police and arrested.

Now, Josiah is claiming Natalie promised to cover all his legal fees stemming from the situation – only for her to backtrack when it came time to pay. He said, “Promised $4,700 a month and all legal fees covered. Time it came to legal fees? We’re locked up, she doesn’t pay.”

He went on to allege that Natalie brought in her dad, who allegedly told Josiah that he “could take your chance with a public defender” or get one for $5,000 that Natalie’s family would cover all costs for. However, accepting the offer would mean Josiah had to sign documents forbidding him from testifying against her.

“She didn’t even do that in my best interest to help me out, they did it to protect her. So she could protect herself,” Josiah insisted. “I thought they were helping me out.”

Accusing Natalie of “never [taking] accountability”, Josiah also claimed the cost of legal fees was taken out of his $4,700 a month wage: “She lied to me about an agreement we had.”

He went on to provide screenshots supposedly showing the original agreement he had with Natalie before legal fees caused her to recede.

“She gave me her word multiple times while being arrested that it’d be covered,” Josiah wrote. “She then reduced pay to per stream and garnished wages from the checks to pay her back. I was forced between a rock and [a] hard place.”

Natalie has denied all the allegations, with alleged leaked messages showing her calling Josiah a “bum” who “lied” and claiming the fees were covered. Nonetheless, Josiah remains adamant he was scammed: “Twisting of the truth to fit a narrative continues, she can’t help herself… Grifting integrity, leveraging friendships/relationships, soulless individuals.”