Coffeezilla calls out “pathetic” Jason Derulo after crypto coin launch

YouTube investigator Coffeezilla has called out Jason Derulo for being “pathetic” after the celebrity launched a new crypto coin.

Singer Jason Derulo launched his crypto coin, $JASON, on June 23, 2024, and thousands of his fans took to the Solana blockchain to buy into the project.

It quickly caught the attention of YouTube investigator Coffeezilla, who focuses mainly on crypto-based “scams” across the internet, and is well known for posting videos about major influencers like Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Coffezilla called out Jason Derulo’s crypto launch in a video on June 25 and had some choice words for the artist.

“Jason Derulo is pathetic, he might be the most unoriginal man on the planet,” Coffee said before explaining the launch of the $JASON coin.

“Now he decides ‘I’ve gotta launch my own coin on pumpdotfun,’ which has been the place all these celebrities have been launching their meme-coin scams.”

The YouTuber added: “Immediately, the project rugpulls because he stole the idea from someone else. Remember, they used someone named Sahill. Jason Derulo makes his own coin and immediately posts this apologizing.”

In the apology video, Jason Derulo said that it was his “life’s goal” to take the new crypto project “to the moon” in value.

“This guy is a walking clown. Let’s make a timer, how long do you think Jason Derulo’s going to support this coin? His ‘Life goal’ is gonna be about 20 minutes,” Coffee added.

“The most depressing part about this is that his coin is up considerably right now. You are going to lose 99% of the time because the whole thing with these coins is that it’s all built by insiders.”

According to CoinGecko, the $JASON coin’s value jumped significantly on June 25, and the celebrity has continued to interact with the community surrounding the project on social media.