Coffeezilla says he tricked Dillon Danis into sharing “scam” NFT project

YouTuber Coffeezilla says that he tricked Dillion Danis into sharing a “scam” in a now-deleted tweet that linked users to a website showing Danis’ past crypto promotions and their current value.

Over the last few years, Coffeezilla has made a name for himself as the top YouTube investigator in regard to various crypto ‘scams’ from influencers around the world.

Most recently, he published a series of videos discussing what he found regarding Logan Paul’s CryptoZoo project which led to Logan apologizing.

On February 3, 2023, Coffee posted on Twitter saying that he managed to trick Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis into posting a fake project link that led fans to a web page detailing all of his past “scams.”

Coffeezilla says he tricked Dillon Danis into posting fake NFT link

In his tweet, Coffeezilla revealed that he and his team tricked Dillon Danis into promoting the fake NFT project.

“We paid him $1,000 to post. He didn’t disclose it was an ad, and posted copy that literally spells out SCAM,” he said.

In Dillion’s now-deleted tweet, he said: Check this out! SourzNFT Candies are Moonbound.” The first letter of the last four words of his post is what spells out the word ‘scam.”

The link that his team gave Danis to post gave users the option to mint, but instead linked them to a page showing Dillon’s past crypto projects that he promoted for money.

“The entire project is fake, and if you “Mint it”, it takes you to a website devoted to all the scams he’s done in the past,” he said in a tweet.

At the time of writing, Danis hasn’t commented on the situation. If he does, we’ll be sure to update this article.

Danis has been quite popular over the last few months. Most recently, he was set to fight KSI on January 14 but pulled out at the last minute.