Cody Ko slams YouTube for showing nothing but Tiktok stars on top of trending page

Published: 24/Dec/2020 1:59 Updated: 24/Dec/2020 2:22

by Alan Bernal
Cody Ko / Dixie D'Amelio YouTube

Cody Ko

YouTuber Cody Michael Kolodziejzyk, known as Cody Ko, took aim at the video hosting platform for highlighting a spree of content on its trending page exclusively promoting TikTok stars like Charli & Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck, Larray, Chase Hudson, and more.

While there’s been a slew of new personalities rising through the ranks of TikTok, some of the biggest names have been making the most of their minute of fame by branching to other forms of content.

The D’Amelio sisters, for example, have been under the wing of YouTube veteran James Charles, and each have been featuring on collabs or trendy challenges for the last few months.

As big as these people have become, Cody Ko thought it was kind of funny how YouTube’s curated Trending page featured some of the biggest players on TikTok – a rising competitor in the social media sphere.

“Nice to see the YouTube trending page promoting different types of content!” Cody Ko said in disbelief, seeing how every video was essentially a different segment of the same band of content creators.

The screenshot he included has a series of holiday related content featuring the same band of TikTokkers with videos of them on respective channels.

While it makes sense that the rotating faces of the same six creators would trend with each other, Cody Ko found it humorous that YouTube would spotlight them so heavily on purpose.

“I’m not mad, lol. I just think it’s funny. Also the trending page is curated by people that work at YouTube,” Cody Ko said in response to someone that suggested the YouTube algorithm had something to do with the list of videos.

According to YouTube’s help page on the Trending page, the company tries to feature at least half of the videos on it from people who are primarily creating content for YouTuber in most major markets.

Though there’s about 50 videos in the active Trending page, most of the top 10 on the list features the Best Friends that includes Charles, the D’Amelio sisters, etc.

While those creators bring in a ton of views on their own, there’s been some criticism about YouTube showing these viral personalities on Trending instead of up-and-coming talent on the platform.

Tfue appears to get ‘swatted’ while streaming live on Twitch

Published: 24/Dec/2020 0:20 Updated: 24/Dec/2020 1:24

by Isaac McIntyre
Tfue swatted during Twitch stream.
Twitch: Tfue

tfue

Superstar streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney appears to have been “swatted” during his latest Twitch broadcast. Luckily, he seems to have come away from the shock incident all smiles, despite the unpleasant surprise.

The Twitch star, 22, was playing Minecraft during a Dec. 23 broadcast when shouting and orders can be heard in the background of his stream. It appeared that Tfue had been ‘swatted’ by one of his viewers.

The distant voices can be heard demanding the streamer to “come out with your hands up”. He disappears off-screen, before he can be heard stating, “I have my hands up officer”. Tfue can then be heard repeating “I have my hands up” several times in a row as he moves into the next room.

His following conversation with the suspected officer cannot be heard.

Moments later, Tfue returned to his computer, where he remained silent while staring at the camera for some time. He also laughed and took a drink, but has not yet commented on the suspected swatting situation.

As of publication, he has returned to playing Minecraft again.

What is swatting?

Swatting is the act of making a hoax emergency call to authorities, in the hope an armed dispatch will be sent to the home of the unsuspecting target.

These ‘pranks’ have caused fatal incidents in the past, but are still somewhat prevalent. Twitch and YouTube streamers are often the main targets of these pranks so that the ‘swatters’ can watch the event unfold in real-time.

Perhaps the most high-profile swatting case saw the perpetrator jailed for 20 years for a series of hoax calls against a rival Call of Duty player, which resulted in the death of an innocent man not involved with either party.

Tyler Barriss was handed a 20-year jail sentence after his 'swatting' prank led to the death of Call of Duty rival Andrew Finch.Tyler Barriss was handed a 20-year jail sentence after his ‘swatting’ prank led to the death of Call of Duty rival Andrew Finch.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time a high-profile streamer has been ‘swatted’ either. Six months ago, Charli D’Amelio was forced to hire police after an incident at her home, while Fortnite pros like Clix and Bugha have also had to deal with the ‘prank’ multiple times.

Tfue himself has also been the target of ‘swatting’ in the past; he was playing Fortnite scrims on-stream the last time it happened.

The Twitch star has yet to comment on the suspected swatting. Dexerto will update this article with more information if the Twitch star chooses to speak out.