 David Dobrik reveals how he embarrassed himself with Kim Kardashian & Kanye West - Dexerto
David Dobrik reveals how he embarrassed himself with Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Published: 23/Dec/2020 12:48

by Jacob Hale
david dobrik with kanye west and kim kardashian
Instagram: daviddobrik/YouTube: Architectural Digest

David Dobrik

David Dobrik has revealed the story behind the time he embarrassed himself in front of Hollywood megastars Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at their niece Stormi Jenner’s 2nd birthday party.

There’s no denying it anymore that YouTubers are becoming huge celebrities in their own right, rubbing shoulders with A-Listers and becoming just as well-known, if not more so, than the stars of TV, film, and radio.

That said, there are still some growing pains for content creators and influencers looking to mingle with top celebrities, navigating a world that they’re not completely accustomed to, and David Dobrik knows that as well as anyone.

If there are two major celebrities you want to make a good impression on, it’s Kanye and Kim K — but David wasn’t quite that lucky.

David Dobrik and Kevin Hart with dogs
Instagram: daviddobrik
Dobrik has made friends with some very famous people in recent years.

During an episode of his VIEWS podcast with Jason Nash, Dobrik explained that he made a fool of himself with the iconic duo when attending Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi’s, 2nd birthday party.

He says that he drove the baby blue Ford Bronco that he bought for his assistant Natalie to the party, but the valet had to pull him back after he vacated the car as it had stalled, completely blocking other partygoers’ entry into the event.

While rushing to find out what the problem is, he went past a confused Kim and Kanye, with the rapper simply questioning “what’s going on?” and, as you could imagine, David panicking over what’s going on.

With around 150 people and high-profile names in attendance, we can only imagine what was going through Dobrik’s head as he sprinted to his car to see if he could fix the issue, eventually settling on calling friend Ilya to try and get the situation resolved.

With any luck, Kanye and Kim wouldn’t have thought too much about the situation, though this clearly was playing on Dobrik’s mind — and we can’t say we blame him.

Luckily, at least, Stormi won’t ever remember it.

Dillon Danis reveals heated DMs from Logan Paul: “Why you so scared?”

Published: 23/Dec/2020 12:35

by Alice Hearing
Dillon Danis Logan Paul
Instagram: Dillon Danis / YouTube: Logan Paul

Logan Paul

MMA fighter Dillon Danis has tweeted a screenshot of a heated private text conversation with YouTuber Logan Paul following his beef with Jake Paul.

Public spats between Dillon and Jake are unsurprising, as their beef has been brewing for years. The two stars have gone back and forth across social media multiple times in the past.

Most recently, Jake has tried to taunt various rivals into a boxing match. Now that Paul boasts a 2-0 record after beating Nate Robinson, he’s on the prowl for new opponents. Jake has also been taunting Conor McGregor, putting up $50 million dollars to try and make a fight happen.

Danis is also high on that list. On December 15, Jake posted a video to Twitter that showed him rolling up and tossing water balloons and toilet paper at Danis while the fighter gave an interview streetside in LA, before driving off and laughing.

Now it seems that Dillon has issues with both of the Paul brothers. Dillon tweeted a screenshot of his conversation with Logan captioning it “Family of Pussies” and adding “#fuckthepauls.”

In the text conversations, Dillon asks Logan why he banned him from his fight, to which Logan responds “I know you’re a clout-chasing lil b**ch who can’t keep my name out your mouth.”

Dillon then responds “wow so hostile, you film dead people for clout don’t speak about clout chasing to me my song… why you so scared of me I’m not gonna harm you kiddo,” while Logan describes him as a “dummy” and a “doorknob.”

If Dillon wants to fight Logan over Jake, it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon, with Logan set to fight the undefeated champion, Floyd Mayweather, in February.

At the time of writing Jake hasn’t persuaded Conor McGregor or Dillon Danis to get in the ring, but with the sheer amount of money involved it wouldn’t be surprising to see a match go down in the new year.