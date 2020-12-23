David Dobrik reveals how he embarrassed himself with Kim Kardashian & Kanye West - Dexerto

David Dobrik has revealed the story behind the time he embarrassed himself in front of Hollywood megastars Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at their niece Stormi Jenner’s 2nd birthday party.

There’s no denying it anymore that YouTubers are becoming huge celebrities in their own right, rubbing shoulders with A-Listers and becoming just as well-known, if not more so, than the stars of TV, film, and radio.

That said, there are still some growing pains for content creators and influencers looking to mingle with top celebrities, navigating a world that they’re not completely accustomed to, and David Dobrik knows that as well as anyone.

If there are two major celebrities you want to make a good impression on, it’s Kanye and Kim K — but David wasn’t quite that lucky.

During an episode of his VIEWS podcast with Jason Nash, Dobrik explained that he made a fool of himself with the iconic duo when attending Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi’s, 2nd birthday party.

He says that he drove the baby blue Ford Bronco that he bought for his assistant Natalie to the party, but the valet had to pull him back after he vacated the car as it had stalled, completely blocking other partygoers’ entry into the event.

While rushing to find out what the problem is, he went past a confused Kim and Kanye, with the rapper simply questioning “what’s going on?” and, as you could imagine, David panicking over what’s going on.

With around 150 people and high-profile names in attendance, we can only imagine what was going through Dobrik’s head as he sprinted to his car to see if he could fix the issue, eventually settling on calling friend Ilya to try and get the situation resolved.

With any luck, Kanye and Kim wouldn’t have thought too much about the situation, though this clearly was playing on Dobrik’s mind — and we can’t say we blame him.

Luckily, at least, Stormi won’t ever remember it.